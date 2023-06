Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet Holdings has received an offer from DraftKings to acquire its US business for US$195 million in cash.

Having already agreed to sell its US online sports betting, iGaming and retail sportsbook businesses to Fanatics last month, PointsBet said Friday that it has received an unsolicited non-binding indicative proposal from DraftKings.

DraftKings has bid $195 million in cash on a debt-free and cash-free basis, with no financing condition.

PointsBet’s directors said they were committed [...]