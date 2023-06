PointsBet’s board has unanimously recommended selling its US business to Fanatics Betting and Gaming (FBG) after DraftKings was unable to finalise a binding offer.

PointsBet has amended its stock and equity sale agreement after FBG submitted an improved proposal of US$225 million on Monday, a 50 per cent increase from its previous $150 million offer.

The new offer includes an initial consideration of $175 million and a further $50 million to be received at the subsequent completion [...]