New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has posted a 77.5 per cent drop in total revenue to $16.8m for the second quarter of 2020, as a result of the disruption caused by the global spread of COVID-19.

With nearly all of the supplier’s customers closing their operations during from March until May, revenue from electronic gaming machines (EGMs) fell by 80 per cent year-on-year to $14.0m, while table products revenue decreased by 72 per cent to $0.7m.

Interactive [...]