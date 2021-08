Rhode Island’s licensed sportsbook operators generated total handle of $22.1m in July.

Total handle fell by 25 per cent compared to the previous month, with the comparable month a year ago significantly impacted by Covid-19.

Twin River generated $7.9m in wagers from retail sports betting in July 2021, a fall of 26 per cent month-on-month, with retail wagers at Tiverton Casino declining by the same percentage to $3.1m.

The IGT-powered Sportsbook Rhode Island mobile app generated wagers of [...]