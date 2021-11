New York-listed casino operator Wynn Resorts continued to see improved performances from its Macau and Las Vegas operations during the third quarter of 2021 as total revenue soared 168 per cent to $994.6m.

In Macau, revenue from Wynn Palace increased significantly to $181.3m, up from just $15.7m in the corresponding Covid-impacted period, while revenue from Wynn Macau rose 154 per cent to $130.7m.

Revenue from Las Vegas operations grew 155 per cent year-on-year to $476.0m, while revenue [...]