Revenue from New York’s mobile betting market reached a new monthly high of $165.6 million in September, an increase of 16 per cent compared to last year.

September also recorded New York’s third best month for mobile sports wagers, which were up by 40 per cent to $1.76 billion.

The win margin for the month was 9.4 per cent, a fall of two percentage points on September 2022.

DraftKings reported a 68 per cent rise in handle to [...]