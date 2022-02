Sydney-listed betting and gaming operator PointsBet Holdings has reported an 85 per cent increase in revenue to AUD$139.1m (€89.2m) for the first half period ended 31 December 2021, although higher marketing expenses widened the company's net loss during the period.

Turnover from PointsBet’s Australian and US sports betting businesses increased by 22 per cent year-on-year to $2.31bn during the six-month period, with Australian turnover up 27 per cent at $1.36bn, and US turnover climbing 16 per [...]