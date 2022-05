New York-listed lottery and gaming supplier International Game Technology (IGT) has reported a 4 per cent increase in revenue to $1.05bn in the first quarter of 2022.

IGT benefited from growth within its Global Gaming and Digital & Betting segments, which offset lower revenue from Global Lottery.

Global Lottery revenue was 9 per cent lower than the same period a year ago at $680m, with a 95 per cent increase in product sales to $45m offset by [...]