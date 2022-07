Illinois’ licensed sports betting operators saw total handle increase by 51 per cent year-on-year to $764.6m in May 2022.

Sports wagers at the state’s nine licensed casinos were boosted by a 52 per cent increase in online sports wagers to $734.1m, with retail wagers climbing 23 per cent to $30.5m in May.

Of the monthly total, $762.3m was wagered on professional sports, of which $731.9m was derived online, with $1.6m bet on motor races and $627,346 on [...]