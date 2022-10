New York’s licensed online sports betting operators collected more than $1bn in wagers for the first time in three months in September.

Total wagers from the state’s nine online sportsbooks climbed 44 per cent compared to the previous month to $1.26bn in September, with Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel continuing to lead the way.

New York Online Sports Betting Handle: September 2022 (US$)

FanDuel’s September sports wagers of $499.8m marked its best monthly performance since May, placing the operator ahead [...]