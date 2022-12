Macau’s six casino operators have signed their new 10-year concession contracts and, in doing so, have committed to investing MOP119bn (€14bn) in the SAR over the next decade.

Diversification of Macau’s economy away from its reliance on gaming was a key element of the bidding process and it is significant that MOP109bn (92 per cent) of the planned investment will be in non-gaming amenities.

Sands China and Galaxy Entertainment will contribute approximately half of the non-gaming investment. [...]