International Game Technology (IGT) has posted a 1 per cent increase in revenue to $1.06 billion for the first quarter of 2023, as growth from its Global Gaming and PlayDigital divisions offset a decline in lottery.

Global Lottery revenue fell 8 per cent to $624 million due to the sale of the Italy commercial services business last September. Excluding this, the segment’s revenue was up 4 per cent at constant currency, primarily driven by strong same-store [...]