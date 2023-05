New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 9 per cent increase in revenue to $66.0 million for the first quarter of 2023, driven by growth in its Gaming, Virtual Sports and Interactive segments.

Gaming revenue increased by 14 per cent to $27.4 million compared to a year ago, which included $0.9 million of VAT-related revenue, buoyed by product revenue increases in the UK and mainland Europe.

Virtual Sports revenue rose 29 per cent to $14.9 [...]