Danish state lottery operator Danske Spil has reported an 8 per cent rise in first quarter revenue to DKK1.22 billion (€163.2 million).

Much of the year-on-year revenue growth of DKK93 million was due to the fact that the Danske Spil group merged with Det Danske Klasselotteri on 1 April 2022.

In Q1 2023, Det Danske Klasselotteri contributed DKK64 million to Danske Spil’s revenue.

Danske Spil recorded a 6 per cent increase in lottery revenue to DKK677 million, some [...]