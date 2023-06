Mississippi’s sports wagers dropped by 8 per cent to $26.8 million in May, making it the state’s lowest monthly total since August 2022.

Betting on basketball was up by 5 per cent to $10.1 million and parlay bets were 10 per cent higher at $5.5 million.

But growth in these bets could not make up for a 14 per cent decline in baseball wagers to $7.5 million and a 41 per cent drop in ‘other’ bets to [...]