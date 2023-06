Switzerland’s regulated gaming revenue grew by 37 per cent to CHF879.6 million (€894.7 million) in 2022, in what the Swiss Gaming Commission called ‘a return to normality’.

There were 21 active land-based casinos operating in Switzerland in 2022 and they earned gaming revenue of CHF629.6 million, an increase of 55 per cent on the previous year, but still below pre-pandemic levels.

Land-based gaming revenue in 2022 was split CHF525 million (83 per cent) from slot machines and [...]