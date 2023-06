Spain’s online betting revenue doubled to €130.6 million in Q1 2023 and drove total quarterly online gambling revenue up by 51 per cent to €304.9 million.

Online casino was the largest sector in the first quarter and had a 29 per cent increase in revenue to €143.4 million.

Online slots accounted for €85.2 million of online casino revenue, which was a new quarterly record.

Live dealer roulette also had a record quarter, with revenue up by 32 per [...]