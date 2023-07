Gaming revenue in Macau increased more than six-fold to MOP15.21 billion (€1.73 billion) in June and took revenue for the first half of 2023 above MOP80 billion.

June’s gaming revenue figure was up strongly year-on-year but was down by 2 per cent on May’s performance, suggesting that Macau’s gaming recovery has slowed.

Visitor numbers to Macau in June are yet to be published but May’s figure of 2.21 million was down by 3 per cent on April’s [...]