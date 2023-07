Sales of the New York Lottery were $616.8 million in the four-week period to 1 July, down by less than 1 per cent on the previous year.

Powerball was the best performing game in the period, with sales up by 13 per cent to $31.3 million.

Instant win games were the largest source of sales with $346.1 million, which was a 1 per cent increase on 2022.

The daily draw game Win 4 had sales of $71.8 million, [...]