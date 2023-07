Louisiana’s licensed sports betting operators took in total wagers of $2.52 billion during the 2022/23 fiscal year, buoyed by a strong performance in June.

June’s sports wagers were up 28 per cent year-on-year at $169.1 million, with mobile sports wagers increasing 28 per cent to $145.7 million, offsetting a 23 per cent drop in retail sports wagers to $14.4 million.

Net proceeds from sports betting rose 17 per cent year-on-year to $12.5 million, with mobile net proceeds [...]