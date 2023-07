Sports betting in Mississippi dropped by 19 per cent to $20.4 million in June, setting the lowest monthly total of the year so far.

Baseball was the largest sport by wagers with $9.3 million, followed by parlay bets with wagers of $4.4 million and basketball bets of $3.9 million.

Mississippi’s adjusted betting gross win was down by 11 per cent in June at $1.8 million, with a margin of 9.1 per cent (2022: 8.3 per cent).

In the [...]