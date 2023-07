North American sports betting and gaming operator BetMGM remains on track to deliver full year net revenue at the upper end of its guidance range as revenue reached $944 million during the first half of 2023.

Compared to the same period last year, BetMGM’s net revenue is expected to increase by 55 per cent, benefiting from online sportsbook launches in Ohio, Massachusetts and Puerto Rico, as well as same-state growth of 25 per cent, which benefited [...]