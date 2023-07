Sydney-listed sports betting operator PointsBet has reported a 26 per cent increase in net win to AUD$391.1 million for the financial year ended 30 June, benefiting from a strong performance in the final quarter.

Fourth quarter net win rose 19 per cent year-year to $102.3 million, including a 35 per cent increase in net win to $41.2 million from the company’s US business, which is in the process of being sold to Fanatics.

PointsBet’s remaining Australian and [...]