International Game Technology (IGT) has raised its full year revenue and profit guidance after seeing revenue for the second quarter climb 3 per cent to $1.06 billion.

The year-on-year growth was driven by a 38 per cent increase in PlayDigital revenue to $59 million, primarily driven by strong player demand trends and contributions from iSoftBet.

Global Gaming remained the company’s biggest segment as revenue grew by 13 per cent to $373 million, buoyed by record US and [...]