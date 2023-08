Caesars Entertainment generated net revenue of $2.88 billion in the second quarter of 2023, a rise of 2.1 per cent over the same period last year.

The company benefited from a 42.1 per cent increase in Digital net revenue to $216 million and a 0.5 per cent rise in Regional revenue to $1.46 billion, offsetting lower revenue from the Las Vegas segment.

Las Vegas net revenue was 1.2 per cent lower in the second quarter of the [...]