New York-listed online betting and gaming operator Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue to $165.1 million for the second quarter of 2023.

The year-on-year growth was driven by an 11 per cent improvement in average revenue per monthly active user (ARPMAU) in the United States and Canada to $359.

This helped the company generate a positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million for the quarter, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss [...]