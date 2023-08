MGM Resorts International has reported a 21 per cent increase in consolidated net revenue to a record $3.94 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

The revenue growth compared to the same period last year was mostly driven by the removal of Covid-related entry restrictions in Macau, which helped MGM China revenue soar 418 per cent to $741 million, buoyed by a 454 per cent rise in Casino revenue to $670 million.

Revenue from Las Vegas Strip [...]