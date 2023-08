Gaming supplier AGS enjoyed another record performance in the second quarter of 2023 as revenue increased by 17 per cent to $89.8 million, its tenth consecutive quarter of sequential growth.

Revenue grew across all three of the company’s business segments, with revenue from its core electronic gaming machine (EGM) segment reaching a new quarterly high of $82.7 million, up 17 per cent year-on-year.

Within the EGM segment, gaming operations revenue rose 7.5 per cent to $54.4 million, [...]