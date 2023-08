Casino operator Wynn Resorts has seen second quarter revenue more than double to $1.6 billion, driven by strong growth from its Macau operations.

Wynn Palace revenue soared 698.5 per cent to $468.4 million, while Wynn Macau revenue was up 415 per cent at $301.6 million as the post-Covid recovery accelerated during Q2.

Revenue from Las Vegas Operations increased by 3 per cent to $578.1 million, while Encore Boston Harbour in Massachusetts contributed revenue of $221.9 million, up [...]