New York-listed gaming supplier Inspired Entertainment has reported a 13 per cent increase in revenue to $80.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, with growth across all business segments.

The Q2 results reflect continued double-digit revenue growth in the supplier’s aggregate digital businesses, which comprise the Virtual Sports and Interactive segments, as well as ongoing growth in the Gaming segment and a return to revenue growth in the Leisure segment.

Gaming revenue increased by 24 per [...]