Ohio recorded sports wagers of $331.1 million in July and total bets have surpassed $4 billion since launch in January.

Monthly handle was split $319.6 million from online sports betting and $11.5 million from retail, with both sectors reporting their lowest monthly totals since launch.

DraftKings led Ohio’s online sector in July with handle of $116.2 million and a 36 per cent share, just ahead of FanDuel with $106.7 million (33 per cent share).

bet365 and BetMGM were [...]