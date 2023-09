The Montana Lottery has reported an 8 per cent increase in the state’s sports wagers to $3.2 million in August.

The wagering growth was offset by a 10.5 per cent win margin that was 4.3 percentage points lower than August 2022, pushing Montana’s gross win down by 23 per cent to $337,442.

Baseball was the largest sport by wagers with a 69 per cent share, followed by basketball with 7 per cent.

Montana’s total wagers in the year [...]