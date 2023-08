Shares in Athens-listed Intralot gained over 9 per cent today after the company reported EBITDA growth of 14 per cent to €62.8 million in the first half of 2023.

Group revenue in the six-month period was 14.4 per cent lower at €175.3 million due to the discontinuation of the company’s Malta operations in July 2022, with underlying revenue from continuing operations 8.3 per cent higher year-on-year.

Lottery Games accounted for 58.7 per cent of revenue in H1 [...]