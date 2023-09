Sports handle in Kansas’s first year of regulated betting hit $1.85 billion, after August wagers came in at $94.4 million.

In the first 12 months, online sports betting generated handle of $1.77 billion in Kansas and retail betting contributed $81.2 million.

Total betting gross win since last September amounts to $166.4 million, of which 97 per cent came from online betting licensees. The state’s share of net revenue was $7.0 million in the first year.

Kansas sports betting [...]