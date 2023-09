South Dakota’s gambling market recorded its strongest performance of the year in August as turnover reached $167.7 million, helping gambling turnover since the start the year to exceed $1 billion.

Slot machines were the largest sector by handle in South Dakota, with a 1 per cent increase in turnover to $158.2 million in August.

There were 2,650 machines reporting for the month and $122.9 million came from the 1-cent machines. Bets from the 228 $1 machines were [...]