Land-based gaming revenue at Ohio’s four casinos declined by 2 per cent to $82.4 million in August, caused by a fall in table gaming win.

Revenue from tables games decreased by 12 per cent to $22.3 million on wagers of $98.4 million. All four Ohio casinos reported year-on-year declines in table revenue, with the Hard Rock Cincinnati showing the highest percentage revenue fall of 20 per cent to $6.0 million.

The Jack Cleveland earned 39 per cent [...]