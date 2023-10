New York’s lottery sales rose by 4 per cent to $611.9 million in the four weeks ending 30 September, as the Powerball jackpot increased from $438 million to $969 million during the month.

Powerball sales were up by 151 per cent to $60.2 million in the month, making it the only New York Lottery game to show growth.

Instant win games were the largest category by sales but were down by less than 1 per cent to [...]