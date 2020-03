Shares in London-listed gaming supplier GAN gained over 15 per cent on Tuesday after the company released further details of its proposed move from London to the Nasdaq stock market.

The move from London’s AIM market will see GAN UK and its subsidiaries reorganise under a new Bermuda-incorporated parent company, GAN Bermuda, which would be listed on Nasdaq.

In order to meet Nasdaq listing requirements, GAN has proposed a four for one share consolidation, giving shareholders one GAN Bermuda share for every four [...]