India’s Ministry of Finance has finalised plans to tax casinos and real-money online gaming operators that serve players in the country.

Details of the final tax and related collection measures were agreed at the Ministry’s 51st GST Council meeting on Wednesday 2 August.

The amendments will now be incorporated into India’s CGST Rules, after which each state will have to amend local legislation to effect the changes.

The 51st GST Council meeting heard differing opinions from the finance [...]