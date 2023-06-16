This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

eCOGRA expands in US with Connecticut approval

16th June 2023 6:10 am GMT
UK-based testing agency eCOGRA has secured approval from the Connecticut State Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) Gaming Division to offer its products and services in the US state.

The certification allows the agency to provide independent testing, inspection, and certification services to operators in Connecticut.

The independent testing laboratory will also offer its clients software testing, RNG (Random Number Generator) evaluations, cybersecurity assessments, and regulatory compliance reviews to ensure operators meet the necessary regulatory requirements for a safer gaming environment.

The approval means eCOGRA is now certified in six US jurisdictions and 36 global jurisdictions.

"We are thrilled to extend our services to the dynamic market of Connecticut. With our independent testing, inspection, and certification expertise,” said Shaun McCallaghan, CEO of eCOGRA. “We aim to foster a transparent and secure online gambling ecosystem that benefits players, suppliers and operators. "

eCOGRA chief technology officer Bradley Khoury added: “eCOGRA's authorisation to provide services in Connecticut is a testament to the company's expertise, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the gambling industry.

“As the market leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification, we continues to champion fairness, trust, and accountability.”

Related Tags
Casino Connecticut eCOGRA iGaming Sports Betting United States
