The Washington State Gambling Commission (WSGC) has reached a tentative agreement with the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on an amendment to its Class III gaming compact.

The proposed amendment includes provisions that already exist in other tribal compacts, including provisions to operate higher wager limits and extend credit to customers, as well as provisions that do not exist in other tribal compacts that establish a new framework for electronic table games at the Tribe’s gaming facility.

Also included [...]