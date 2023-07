Britain’s Gambling Commission (GBGC) has commenced a review of 888’s operating licence following FS Gaming’s recent investment in the company and subsequent proposal to appoint former GVC senior executives as part of 888’s new leadership team.

New York-based FS Gaming acquired a stake in 888 last month, and subsequently presented a proposal to the 888 Board, which centred on the appointments of Lee Feldman, Kenny Alexander and Stephen Morana as 888’s chair, CEO and chief financial [...]