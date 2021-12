Ohio’s sports betting bill is headed to Governor Mike DeWine for approval after securing legislative approval last week.

The bill would allow sports betting online under a Type A license, at land-based sportsbooks (Type B license), and via self-service betting kiosks (Type C license), with the state lottery commission exempt from the sports betting licensing requirement.

A maximum of 25 Type A licenses would be available at any one time, although the Ohio Casino Control Commission may [...]