Lawmakers in New York have revived efforts to establish a Problem Gambling Advisory Council amid the ongoing expansion of the state’s gambling market.

Similar legislation has been introduced each year since 2015 without success, with the Senate now reviving last year’s bill with a 7-0 vote in favour of the proposed legislation Monday in the Senate Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Committee.

The bill cites research by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services [...]