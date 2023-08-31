This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

bet365 granted sports wagering license in Arizona

31st August 2023 8:32 am GMT
Sports betting operator bet365 has been granted an event wagering license by the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG).

The ADG has allocated an event wagering operator license to bet365 as the designee for the Ak-Chin Indian Community.

The approval comes after the regulator announced on 30 June that it would begin accepting applications for the three available licenses, which included one license reserved for Arizona Tribes and two licenses reserved for Arizona Sports Franchises.

The application window for event wagering licenses opened on 1 August and closed on 15 August.

In 2021, the state legalized event wagering, with enabling legislation allowing for a maximum of 20 event wagering operator licenses in the state - 10 reserved for Arizona Tribes and 10 reserved for Arizona Sports Franchises

In the first half of 2023, Arizona’s 17 sports betting operators generated total wagers of $3.2 billion, with June wagers climbing 23 per cent to $393.2 million.

