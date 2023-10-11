Inspired Entertainment secures rights for NBA-themed Virtual Sports

Inspired Entertainment has signed an agreement with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to develop Virtual Sports games centered around the basketball league’s archived footage.

The NBA-themed Virtual Sports offering will include a variety of NBA imagery, including NBA archived footage and all 30 team logos, as well as during NBA All-Star, NBA Playoffs and NBA Finals.

“We are thrilled to offer basketball fans worldwide the one-of-a-kind experience of a Virtual Sports NBA game,” said Inspired president and CEO Brooks Pierce. “Our use of archived NBA footage will produce a truly distinct Virtual Sports offering, complete with fresh gaming experiences that provide a unique way for fans to stay connected with the game, even during the off-season.

“Our partnership with the NBA allows us to provide an incredible offering that elevates our customers' brands and expands their reach to millions of basketball enthusiasts worldwide.”

The new virtual sports games will offer many of the same wagering options as a standard sportsbook, including money line bets and over/under total score.

Kuljeet Sindhar, NBA associate VP of international gaming and data ventures, said: “Virtual sports gaming continues to grow in popularity across the globe. We’re excited to embark on this unique collaboration with Inspired Entertainment to engage our fans around virtual sports with real game action.

“Inspired is a leader in this space and will utilize immersive NBA game footage to deliver an authentic NBA experience to reach our fans in new and unique ways and continue to grow our fanbase around the world.”

Shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc (NYSE:INSE) closed 0.26 per cent higher at $11.70 per share in New York Tuesday.