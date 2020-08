Sportsbooks in Illinois have resumed remote account registrations after Governor JB Pritzker reissued a series of executive orders aimed at combatting the spread of COVID-19.

The requirement for in-person sportsbook account registrations was first suspended on June 4 but came back into force on July 26.

Since then, Illinois has seen a surge in new COVID cases, with 20 counties now at a ‘warning level’ for coronavirus compared to 14 counties a week ago.

As a result, Governor [...]