The United Kingdom’s Committee of Advertising Practice (CAP) has launched a public consultation into new restrictions on gambling and lottery advertising that would ban the use of celebrity endorsements, as well as behaviour, language and fashion that is likely to appeal strongly to people under the age of 18 and vulnerable adults.

The proposed changes are in response to the findings of research commissioned by gambling addiction charity GambleAware in 2018, which shows a long-term downward [...]