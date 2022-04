The popularity of online gambling amongst 18- to 24-year-olds has taken Dutch lawmakers by surprise, prompting a new investigation into advertising and bonus offers.

In an update to parliament on the first six months of the regulated Dutch online gaming market, minister for legal protection Franc Weerwind revealed that gross gaming revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to €185.5m, higher than earlier forecasts.

He also highlighted the “striking fact” that players in the 18 to [...]