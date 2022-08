Italy’s communications authority AGCOM has fined Google €750,000 for hosting videos on YouTube that it considers to be forms of gambling advertising.

The creator of the videos, Top Ads Ltd., has also been fined €700,000 for violating Italy’s gambling advertising ban.

Alongside the financial penalties, AGCOM has ordered YouTube to remove more than 600 videos on the Spike channel, which has more than 86,000 subscribers, while Top Ads has been ordered to close down its website, SpikeSlots.com, [...]